Rain chances for the Borderland with snow in the mountains. Cooler air arrives.

Rain chances will arrive in the El Paso area on Thursday and Thursday night. Expect snow to fall in the mountains - all due to an area of low pressure and a passing cold front.

Rain will remain rather light while snow accumulates in the Sacramento mountains. As it looks now, snowfall will likely be around 4-6 inches.

High temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday. Overnight lows stay just above freezing.