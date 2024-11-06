Skip to Content
Rain chances for the Borderland with snow in the mountains. Cooler air arrives.

By
Updated
today at 3:15 PM
Published 3:06 PM

Rain chances will arrive in the El Paso area on Thursday and Thursday night. Expect snow to fall in the mountains - all due to an area of low pressure and a passing cold front.

Rain will remain rather light while snow accumulates in the Sacramento mountains. As it looks now, snowfall will likely be around 4-6 inches.

High temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday. Overnight lows stay just above freezing.

Doppler Dave Speelman

Doppler Dave Speelman

'Doppler Dave' Speelman is ABC-7's chief meteorologist.

