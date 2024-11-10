Cool start to Veterans Day weekend with warmer temperatures ahead for the borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland region will experience warm and dry conditions throughout the upcoming week, with temperatures in the lowlands reaching the 70s and possibly hitting the lower 80s by Friday.

Light winds will persist, with only a few breezy periods expected on Tuesday and Friday.

A trough moving across the Rockies on Tuesday is forecasted to bring minimal changes, with a slight dip in temperatures by Wednesday.

Overnight lows will remain cool, generally in the 30s to lower 40s.

By late Thursday, a Pacific storm system will increase southwest winds, raising temperatures back up.

The National Blend of Models (NBM) initially predicted cooler temperatures, but adjustments show that lower 80s could be reached by Friday in some areas.

The warm and dry trend is expected to hold through the work week, with a potential for changing conditions as a new storm system approaches the area next weekend.