ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Storm system to bring rain, mountain snow, and cooler temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The weather will become more active this weekend as a storm system moves into the region.

Starting Saturday, breezy to windy conditions are expected, along with rain in the lowlands and a mix of rain and snow in the mountains.

The storm will continue through Monday morning, accompanied by a cold front that will bring cooler temperatures to the area for much of next week.

After the storm passes, quiet and calm weather is expected to return Tuesday and last through the end of the week.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

