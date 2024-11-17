ABC-7 First Alert: Rain, snow showers Sunday, cold start to the week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rain showers in the lowlands and snow in the mountains are expected across the Borderland through Sunday and into early Monday.

Conditions will dry out by Monday afternoon, ushering in a much calmer and sunnier weather pattern that will last through the work week.

Temperatures will remain chilly, and El Paso could experience the first freeze of the season early Wednesday morning.

As the week progresses, below-average temperatures will gradually rise, with above-average highs expected by the weekend.