ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Near freezing morning, gradual warming trend

Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures Thursday morning will be near freezing but a gradual warming trend is expected.

Waking up Thursday morning it will be cold once again bundle up some areas throughout the region will dip below freezing others will be near freezing.

Temperatures will gradually warm with temps looking to be warmer than yesterday. El Paso is expected to reach 56, Las Cruces 54.

Conditions will remain dry and calm.

Light winds will develop Friday.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

