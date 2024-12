EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Waking up today temperatures are chilly this morning so pack your jackets. Temperatures continue to trend warmer as we head into the weekend. Winds will pick up a tad today.

Temperatures are near freezing this morning but we will see them warm to above average by afternoon. El Paso is expected to reach 65, Las Cruces 62.

Winds will pick up to 30 MPH by afternoon.

Temps will stay warm above average heading into the weekend.