EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday's forecast will be cooler and windier than Tuesday's forecast.

A weak cold front is pushing into the region. Temperatures will be close to 10 degrees cooler today as a result. El Paso is expecting to reach 61, Las Cruces 60.

Winds will move in with the cold front expect a windy morning. Winds will slow down by mid afternoon. Expect a calm chilly evening.