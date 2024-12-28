ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above-normal temperatures and dry conditions continue

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A warming trend is set to bring above-normal temperatures to the Borderland through most of next week, with near-record highs expected on Monday.

Dry conditions will persist into early January, with occasional breezy afternoons. Gusts of 30-40 mph are possible Monday evening, particularly along the east slopes of the mountains.

The region will see clearing skies and rising temperatures today and Sunday as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Desert Southwest.

By Monday, high temperatures will peak near record levels as the ridge flattens, influenced by a series of troughs sweeping across the central Rockies.