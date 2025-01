The coldest air of the season will slam the Borderland next week. Expect temps to drop in the 30's for potential highs both Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be a chance for snow.

Over the next several days, temps will be very warm with highs in the low to mid 70's (maybe record breaking) with a decent amount of sunshine. Expect the winds to crank up Saturday with gusts around 35-40 mph with some blowing dust and sand.