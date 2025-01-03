Skip to Content
ABC-7 FIRST ALERT – Very cold air arrives next week with snow

today at 5:41 PM
Temps will be very warm Saturday with gusty SW winds. Winds will hit around 35-40 mph with some blowing dust and sand possible.

Big changes arrive Tuesday as bitterly cold air pushes in from the E/NE. Temps will fall to the 30's and low 40's for highs. The winds will blow from the east at around 30-35 mph making it feel much colder. Some moisture will move in the Borderland Wednesday through Friday, so any precipitation we get will be in the form of snow.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

