ABC-7 FIRST ALERT – Very cold air arrives next week with snow

Temps will be very warm Saturday with gusty SW winds. Winds will hit around 35-40 mph with some blowing dust and sand possible.

Big changes arrive Tuesday as bitterly cold air pushes in from the E/NE. Temps will fall to the 30's and low 40's for highs. The winds will blow from the east at around 30-35 mph making it feel much colder. Some moisture will move in the Borderland Wednesday through Friday, so any precipitation we get will be in the form of snow.