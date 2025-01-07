Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert – The cold air continues to rush in along with windy conditions. Expect snow showers off and on through Friday AM.

This major winter storm is now arriving in the Borderland. Temps will be very cold with wind chills in the teens at times - what it will feel like. There will be some spotty rain pockets early tonight then transitioning to some snow showers as temperatures begin to chill. Snowfall totals through Friday will likely be around 1" with a few more inches likely in the Sacramento Mountains.

This winter system will exit later Friday with temps warming to the low to mid 50's over the weekend.

