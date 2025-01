Temps will gradually warm this week with highs working through the 50's and low 60's. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20's and low 30's. The winds will become gusty Friday and Saturday with some blowing dust and sand. Gusts are expected to hit 40-45 mph Friday and 35 mph for Saturday with cooler temps.

