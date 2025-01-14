ABC-7 First Alert – Winds pick up Friday with some blowing dust; colder air arrives again next week

The winds will pick up Friday with some blowing dust and sand likely by the afternoon and evening. Peak gusts could hit 40 mph out of the SW/W. The winds will begin to weaken late Friday and Saturday - although we could still see a gust around 30 mph for Saturday from the NW.

The next big change will occur early next week as some more cold air invades. Highs may only reach the upper 30s and low 40's with a slight chance for rain/snow.