ABC-7 First Alert – Colder air arrives with the winds kicking up – wind chills tonight/overnight

Temps will get much colder tonight. The winds will kick up out of the NE/E. Overnight lows will drop to the upper teens and low 20's. Winds gusting from the NE at 35 mph will make it feel even colder so bundle up if you must be out later tonight and overnight.

Lots of sun tomorrow but highs will only be in the upper 30s and low 40's. The winds will gradually settle down as we make our way through the morning hours. Expect lows by Wednesday morning to be in the mid and upper teens.