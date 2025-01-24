ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – A nice weekend with warmer temps
Temps will warm this weekend with highs in the mid 60's. Sunshine will be expected with some high clouds.
Some breezes expected Sunday with gusts around 20-25 mph from the southwest.
