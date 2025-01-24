Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – A nice weekend with warmer temps

KVIA
By
Published 3:31 PM

Temps will warm this weekend with highs in the mid 60's. Sunshine will be expected with some high clouds.

Some breezes expected Sunday with gusts around 20-25 mph from the southwest.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content