ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – Winds will crank up again Thursday

Nice weather will continue for Tuesday with a mix of high clouds and sunshine - temps will be in the mid to upper 60's again.

The change will begin Wednesday as a cold front arrives driving in some cooler air. The winds will crank up Thursday with gusts around 40 mph with some blowing dust and sand possible by the afternoon and evening. The stronger winds will also make it feel a bit colder. Actual air temperatures will be in the mid 50's.