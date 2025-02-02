Warming trend continues: Near-record highs expected

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is in for a stretch of warm and dry weather, with temperatures continuing to rise throughout the week. No precipitation is expected over the next seven days, and calm conditions will persist with no strong winds in the forecast.

Highs on Sunday will reach the low 70s, but the real warm-up begins early next week. By Monday, temperatures could hit 77 degrees, matching a record set in 2001. Tuesday and Wednesday could see highs near 80 degrees, potentially breaking records from as far back as 1890.

These unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around through the weekend, making for a stretch of fair and dry conditions across the region.