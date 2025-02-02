Skip to Content
Weather

Warming trend continues: Near-record highs expected

KVIA
By
Published 5:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is in for a stretch of warm and dry weather, with temperatures continuing to rise throughout the week. No precipitation is expected over the next seven days, and calm conditions will persist with no strong winds in the forecast.

Highs on Sunday will reach the low 70s, but the real warm-up begins early next week. By Monday, temperatures could hit 77 degrees, matching a record set in 2001. Tuesday and Wednesday could see highs near 80 degrees, potentially breaking records from as far back as 1890.

These unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around through the weekend, making for a stretch of fair and dry conditions across the region. Stay with ABC-7 for the latest weather

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content