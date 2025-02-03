Skip to Content
Near-record highs expected as warm, dry weather continues

today at 5:06 AM
Published 4:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A stretch of unseasonably warm and dry weather is set to continue across the Borderland this week, with high temperatures running well above average. No precipitation is expected over the next seven days, and while winds will pick up slightly later in the week, no strong gusts are in the forecast.

Today will kick off the warm trend, with highs reaching 15 to 20 degrees above normal. By Tuesday, a shift in the upper-level pattern will bring a dry southwest flow, keeping temperatures near record highs through Friday. Highs will remain 12 to 17 degrees above average, with some locations pushing into the 80s.

As we approach the end of the week, a zonal (west-to-east) pattern will set in, bringing slightly breezier afternoons, though wind speeds are not expected to be significant. The main story for the week will be warm, dry conditions with plenty of sunshine.

Stay with ABC-7 for the latest weather updates.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

