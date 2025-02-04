Near-record heat grips the Borderland as temperatures soar

EL PASO, Texas (KIVA) -- El Paso is in the middle of an unseasonably warm stretch, and Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with highs nearing 80 degrees. This warming trend will continue through Friday, with temperatures running 10 to 20 degrees above average for early February.

A strong southwest flow is bringing in the heat, pushing temperatures near record highs. While it will remain warm and dry for most of the week, a shift in the upper-level pattern will introduce breezy conditions later in the week. However, no strong winds or significant weather impacts are expected.

Looking ahead, a weak cold front could arrive by Sunday, but it is not expected to bring any rain. With no precipitation in sight for the next seven days, the Borderland will continue to see plenty of sunshine and above-normal warmth.