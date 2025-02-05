Warm Super Bowl Sunday? Borderland temperatures stay above average

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you're planning a Super Bowl Sunday gathering, you might not need the blankets and jackets this year. As of Wednesday, forecasters are tracking unseasonably warm temperatures across the Borderland, with highs running 10 to 20 degrees above average through the end of the week.

Highs in the low 80s are expected for the next few days, with record-breaking warmth possible in some areas. Light winds will persist, though a slight breeze could pick up by Thursday. Even as a weak cold front tries to move in by Sunday, conditions will remain dry, and temperatures should stay comfortable, with a projected high of 72 degrees for Super Bowl Sunday.

This means outdoor watch parties and grilling weather could be ideal. While the warmth will continue into early next week, forecasters are keeping an eye on potential temperature shifts beyond Monday.