High temperatures will occur again on Friday and the weekend as the heat machine hangs around.

Temps today climbed to the upper 70s and low 80s - El Paso recording another record high today.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.