ABC-7 First Alert Continues: Gusty winds causing blowing dust and sand; winds settle some late tonight

A nasty afternoon and evening will continue across the Borderland. The dust and sand is causing limited visibility all over town. The gusty winds will continue until 10 pm or so but the dust and sand will gradually settle after 8 pm.

The winds will decrease a little tomorrow but still gusts from the NW around 35 mph. The cooler air (temps in the low to mid-60s) will allow for wind chills throughout the day.

Calmer for Thursday with gusty winds again for Friday.