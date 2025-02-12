ABC-7 First Alert: Windy cooler Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — We remain under an ABC-7 First for windy conditions.

Today we will once again see strong winds for your Wednesday however, they will be slightly weaker than Tuesday’s wind event. Wind gusts today are expected to reach 35-40 MPH. We will also see less blowing dust although there still is a possibility for some.



Today will feel cooler as our temperature highs look to drop at least 10° behind our recent cold front. With the added wind it will feel cooler. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s with temperatures cooling to near normal.