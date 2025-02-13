Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Strong wind and dust to return

today at 5:52 AM
4:07 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as strong winds and dusty conditions are set to make their return.

Today will be calmer as winds are not expected to be a factor however, this will be short-lived as they will make their return by Friday.

For your Thursday we will see highs within the low 60s. This is normal for this time of year. We will also see mostly cloudy skies as cloud coverage continues to decrease into your evening.

For your Friday winds will pick up once again looking to reach 45 mph and bringing with it patchy blowing dust and sand for your Valentine’s Day.

Sarah Coria

