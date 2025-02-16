Mild weather continues before midweek cooldown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland will see a calm and mild Sunday with near-normal temperatures and lighter winds. Gusty conditions from Saturday will ease by sunset, bringing a more comfortable end to the weekend.

Temperatures will climb Monday and Tuesday, reaching 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Highs in the low to mid-70s are expected across the lowlands, with breezy afternoons due to a weak upper-level disturbance.

By midweek, a backdoor cold front could bring cooler temperatures Wednesday into Thursday. While the front may push into the area, it is unlikely to bring rain due to dry air in place.

