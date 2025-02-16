Skip to Content
Mild weather continues before midweek cooldown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland will see a calm and mild Sunday with near-normal temperatures and lighter winds. Gusty conditions from Saturday will ease by sunset, bringing a more comfortable end to the weekend.

Temperatures will climb Monday and Tuesday, reaching 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Highs in the low to mid-70s are expected across the lowlands, with breezy afternoons due to a weak upper-level disturbance.

By midweek, a backdoor cold front could bring cooler temperatures Wednesday into Thursday. While the front may push into the area, it is unlikely to bring rain due to dry air in place.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

