Borderland forecast: Warming trend and elevated fire danger ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures in the Borderland will surge well above normal early next week, peaking Tuesday before a slight dip Thursday with a backdoor cold front.

A renewed warming trend is forecast for late next week into the weekend.

Meanwhile, very dry conditions will persist as relative humidity falls into the single digits starting Sunday, raising fire danger amid record-dry late winter fuels.

Despite the warm, unstable air, a lack of strong winds should keep fire weather from reaching critical levels.

High-level clouds from an upper trough over central Arizona will have little impact on these trends.

