Record heat soars, brief chill arrives in the Borderland

KVIA
By
New
Published 5:30 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dry conditions will dominate the Borderland this week as temperatures climb to about 15 degrees above normal by Tuesday, forecasters say.

A backdoor cold front arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning is expected to lower temperatures by 5 to 7 degrees and bring breezy conditions before warmer air returns Friday.

On Saturday, an upper low moving toward the region could add a slight chance of showers in parts of the Gila and Black ranges, though moisture remains limited.

Weather

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

