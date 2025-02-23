Record heat soars, brief chill arrives in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dry conditions will dominate the Borderland this week as temperatures climb to about 15 degrees above normal by Tuesday, forecasters say.

A backdoor cold front arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning is expected to lower temperatures by 5 to 7 degrees and bring breezy conditions before warmer air returns Friday.

On Saturday, an upper low moving toward the region could add a slight chance of showers in parts of the Gila and Black ranges, though moisture remains limited.