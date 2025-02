Temps will be around record levels Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80's. The record high on Tuesday is 83 degrees.

A cold front from the NE arrives late Wednesday, causing winds to crank up around 40 mph—primarily on the west side of town. There may be some light-blowing dust and sand. The strong winds will allow for some wind chills.

I expect strong winds again over the weekend and early next week.