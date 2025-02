A cold front will arrive late tonight, bringing cooler temps along with some gusty NE/E winds. Those winds will gust to around 40 mph, making it feel colder. High temperatures tomorrow will only be in the mid-60s, compared to the upper 70s and low 80s we had today.

Friday will be a tad warmer, with highs around 70. Over the weekend, expect highs to climb to the mid- and upper 70s.