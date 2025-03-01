Warm Today, High Gusts Expected Going Into Next Week

Breezy to windy conditions will continue into next week, with current predictions forecasting gusts up to 55 mph for Monday's afternoon.

Conditions will continue to be dry with highs today at 80 F El Paso, 77 F Las Cruces.

Temperatures will continue to be a few degrees above average for this weekend into Monday. These temperatures will trend lower to a little below average for Tuesday and then back to above average for the middle of next week.

With these high gusts and dry conditions, there is still an elevated fire risk for the region.