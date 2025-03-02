ABC-7 First Alert: Winds & Dust

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Very windy conditions with blowing dust are expected from Sunday through Tuesday, with the strongest gusts on Monday afternoon.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for portions of south-central New Mexico and far west Texas, accompanied by a Red Flag Warning due to extreme fire danger.

A low pressure system and an advancing cold front are driving gusts up to 50 mph, reducing visibilities along major routes.

Sustained winds of 30-40 mph with peak gusts in the 50-60 mph range may create hazardous travel conditions.