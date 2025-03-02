El Pasoans enjoy the weather before wind gust hits the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First alert for the wind gust expected to increase on Monday, but today residents on the west side of El Paso enjoyed the nice weather.

Winds are going to increase to 60- 70 mph on Monday afternoon. Locals tell ABC-7, living in El Paso you get used to the winds and learn to go out when it dies down. Residents with allergies say, when dust and sand fills the air it's hard to function. They recommend wearing a mask, taking allergy medication or voiding outdoors all together.

Resident tells me it's important to go out when the weather permits because it's good for mental health. Whether it's brisk walk with your dog or a game of one on one with friends, a little sunlight goes a long ways.