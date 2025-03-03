ABC-7 First Alert: Extreme winds rock Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Very strong winds with blowing dust are affecting south‑central New Mexico and far west Texas this afternoon.

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect as sustained speeds reach 30‑40 mph with gusts up to 55‑65 mph, reducing visibility and making travel hazardous.

Extreme fire danger is also in effect across the area, with Red Flag Warnings issued due to dry conditions.

A robust upper low moving east from Utah is driving the strong winds today and will continue through Tuesday.

Forecasts call for a brief easing on Wednesday before another windy system brings similar impacts on Thursday and Friday.

Local officials urge caution on highways, especially along the I‑10 corridor, as conditions remain challenging for travelers.