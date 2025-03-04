ABC-7 First Alert – Winds weaken tonight but really pick up again Thursday and Friday.

Another rough day in the Borderland. The good news is that the winds will weaken and the dust will settle. Wednesday will be a nice transition day with light winds and no dust and sand blowing around.

Thursday and Friday will be another big wind and dust event. Gusts from the SW will likely be around 50 mph, lifting all that ground real estate and shoving it to the east.

Saturday will be colder with low-end windy conditions. Peak gusts around 30-35 mph.