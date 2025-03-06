Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert – Terrible Thursday; more gusty winds Friday with some dust

Watch our livestream of the dust storm below:

Nothing describes today like the word nasty. Visibilities down to less than 1 mile with poor air quality. The winds will gust to around 50 mph until 7 mph and then slowly weakening. The dust and sand will persist until 8 pm.

Wind will gust to around 45 mph Friday with some dust but not as bad as today. Cooler air will be in place for Friday with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Saturday will be cool as well with highs in the mid and upper 50's. Peak NW/W wind gusts will hit around 35 mph making it feel even colder.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

