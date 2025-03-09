Strong winds and blowing dust expected this week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Calm weather will start the week, but strong winds and blowing dust return by Tuesday as a series of Pacific storms move through the area.

Sunday and Monday will be mild, with light winds and temperatures warming above normal by Monday. By Tuesday, west-southwest winds between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, will bring blowing dust, especially to Luna, Doña Ana, El Paso, and Hudspeth counties. Fire danger will also be a concern.

A stronger storm system arrives Thursday, bringing gusts up to 60 mph and more widespread dust. Some mountain areas could see light snow as temperatures drop.

Winds will remain breezy through Friday before calming over the weekend. Stay with ABC-7 for updates.