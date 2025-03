Winds will get fierce late Thursday and Friday. Gusts could reach 65 mph from midnight Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. The strong winds coming in during the overnight hours will have the colder air to work with, so it will feel like temperatures in the 20s when you factor in the chill.

In the meantime, winds will gust to 35 mph on Wednesday, and there is a slight chance for some rain, mainly in the morning.