Weather

ABC-7 First Alert continues – Strong winds develop tonight and tomorrow – blowing dust and wind chills

By
Updated
today at 5:41 PM
Published 3:45 PM

The winds will get progressively stronger tonight, along with blowing dust and sand. Visibility will get poorer as we head into tonight so it may be a little hazy viewing the blood moon but not too bad. Along with the winds, temps will cool, allowing for some very chilly wind chills, so bundle up tonight and again Friday. Temps will cool to the mid-50s tomorrow with a slight chance for some light rain. Peak gusts are expected to reach 65 mph from the SW/W.

