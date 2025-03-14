Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert continues – Dusty early, windy tonight and again Saturday

It's been a windy and dusty day again today. Peak wind gusts have hit 54 mph, and a weather watcher on the NE side of El Paso recorded 72 mph. The dust will gradually settle tonight but the winds will continue the rest of tonight and throughout the day Saturday. Those winds will make it feel colder - wind chills - so dress warmer.

Sunday looks much nicer with lighter winds and warmer temps. I expect another windy day with blowing dust next Tuesday.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

