ABC-7 First Alert – Dust settles late, winds slowly decrease after 7 pm

Peak gusts today hovered around 60 mph, blowing dust and sand at an extreme rate. Visibilities have dropped to just blocks in many locations. The gusty winds will slowly decrease later tonight, but the cooler temperatures will make it feel quite chilly with the windchills - a heavier coat is recommended.

Wednesday will be much nicer. Winds will not be very strong and no blowing dust and sand is expected. In fact. it looks good for the rest of the week.