Warmer days ahead for Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After strong winds and widespread dust, the Borderland will see a much-needed break as conditions calm for the rest of the week.

The low-pressure system responsible for Tuesday’s high winds and dust storms has moved out of the region, allowing for clear skies and lighter winds. Some patchy blowing dust may linger into the evening, but overall, conditions are improving.

High pressure building off the Pacific coast is expected to keep strong winds at bay for the next several days. While some breezy afternoons are possible—especially on Saturday—no major wind events are expected through the end of March.

Temperatures will also be on the rise. After a brief cool-down, highs will return to the mid-to-upper 70s by Friday, with 80-degree temperatures likely next week. While not record-breaking, these highs will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead, there is a low chance of precipitation next week, with some moisture possibly moving in from the Gulf. However, forecasters say confidence in this pattern remains low.