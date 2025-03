EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For today's forecast you can expect a gentle breeze alongside calm and sunny conditions

We can expect to experience very dry conditions and warmer temperatures today which are expected to continue until the end of March.

Highs for today will be 70 F El Paso, 66 F Las Cruces.

Lows for overnight are expected to be 40 F El Paso, 36 F Las Cruces.