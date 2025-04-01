ABC-7 First Alert continues – More strong winds Wednesday with additional blowing dust

Peak gusts today have hit 60 mph. The blowing dust and sand have reduced visibilities and caused major air quality issues in the very sensitive category. The strong winds will continue late tonight.

Wednesday is expected to bring more dust and sand, along with windy conditions. Air quality will once again be poor. A cold front passage, along with the winds, will make it feel colder.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will be below average with rain chances Friday through the weekend.