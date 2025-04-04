ABC-7 First Alert – A cold, windy Saturday with rain chances

The weather on Saturday will not be the best if you have any outdoor plans. A cold front will move in from the NE, bringing colder air and gusty west-side winds. Peak NE gusts will be around 35 mph, making it feel colder - like temps in the 30s to low 40s. Saturday's highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temps will be rather chilly by Sunday morning with lows in the 30's. Highs for Sunday will climb a bit to the mid and upper 50's.