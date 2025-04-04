Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert – A cold, windy Saturday with rain chances

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 3:17 PM
Published 2:12 PM

The weather on Saturday will not be the best if you have any outdoor plans. A cold front will move in from the NE, bringing colder air and gusty west-side winds. Peak NE gusts will be around 35 mph, making it feel colder - like temps in the 30s to low 40s. Saturday's highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temps will be rather chilly by Sunday morning with lows in the 30's. Highs for Sunday will climb a bit to the mid and upper 50's.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content