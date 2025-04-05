​El Paso faces cooler weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Sacramento Mountains and eastern slopes from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. Saturday. Snow levels are expected to drop from 7,000 feet to approximately 4,500 feet by evening, with anticipated snowfall ranging from 2 to 5 inches. However, some models suggest accumulations could reach up to 10 inches due to upslope flow and intense showers. Gusty winds may lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility in mountainous areas. Lowland regions east of the Rio Grande Valley, including El Paso, might experience a mix of rain and snow Saturday afternoon as temperatures struggle to reach 50°F. Conditions are expected to improve Sunday as the main weather system moves eastward, leading to clearer skies and warming temperatures into the coming week

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.