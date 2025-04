EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will experience a cold morning with moderate freeze temps.

Yesterday's upper-level storm system shifts South and passes us East in our morning hours taking clouds and much of the moisture we have experienced along with it.

We will experience warmer temps for today with a high of 58 F El Paso, 58 F Las Cruces.

Starting next week we will be getting back to temps into the 80's.