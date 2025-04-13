Breaking record temps again

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today's temperatures will be near record highs, about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

We can expect breezy to windy conditions by afternoons, with a possibility of some patchy blowing dust.

Temperatures will slightly cool going into Monday but still sit 5 to 10 degrees above average.

As of now an upper-level trough moving in from the west is expected to bring increased wind, a slight chance of rain and cooler temperatures for next weekend.

Highs for today are 92 F El Paso, 89 F Las Cruces.