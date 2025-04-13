Skip to Content
Weather

Breaking record temps again

By
today at 7:37 AM
Published 7:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today's temperatures will be near record highs, about 10 to 15 degrees above normal. 

We can expect breezy to windy conditions by afternoons, with a possibility of some patchy blowing dust. 

Temperatures will slightly cool going into Monday but still sit 5 to 10 degrees above average. 

As of now an upper-level trough moving in from the west is expected to bring increased wind, a slight chance of rain and cooler temperatures for next weekend. 

Highs for today are 92 F El Paso, 89 F Las Cruces. 

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content