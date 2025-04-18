ABC-7 First Alert Continues – Dust and sand lingers until late; colder, windy Saturday with slight rain chance

Another nasty day in the Borderland - three days in a row of wind and dust. The blowing dust and sand will linger late tonight before diminishing. Peak gusts again around 50 mph.

Saturday will be a windy and colder day behind a cold front. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with brisk NW winds around 40 mph. There will also be a slight chance for light rain late morning and afternoon.

Easter Sunday looks great with sunshine and temps in the low to mid 70's Light winds.