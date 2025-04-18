Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert Continues – Dust and sand lingers until late; colder, windy Saturday with slight rain chance

By
Updated
today at 3:24 PM
Published 3:23 PM

Another nasty day in the Borderland - three days in a row of wind and dust. The blowing dust and sand will linger late tonight before diminishing. Peak gusts again around 50 mph.

Saturday will be a windy and colder day behind a cold front. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with brisk NW winds around 40 mph. There will also be a slight chance for light rain late morning and afternoon.

Easter Sunday looks great with sunshine and temps in the low to mid 70's Light winds.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

