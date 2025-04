EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After a breezy Saturday, Sunday will bring lighter winds and warmer temperatures across the region.

The rest of the week is expected to stay warm and dry, with mostly light winds.

A recent weather system has moved out, allowing for clearer skies and rising temperatures.

Highs could climb 20 degrees higher than Saturday’s, returning to above-average levels.

Highs for today are 73 F El Paso, 72 F Las Cruces.