Warm, dry and breezy skies for today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect dry and warm weather today, with highs running 5 to 8 degrees above normal.

Skies will be mostly clear, though a few high clouds may drift in from the southwest.

Winds could pick up slightly in the afternoon, with gusts reaching 20–25 mph.

No rain is expected for today as storm chances stay well to the east.

Fire danger remains elevated due to the dry air and breezy conditions.

Looking ahead, stronger winds and blowing dust are likely by Sunday.

Highs for Wednesday are 88 F El Paso, 82 F Las Cruces.